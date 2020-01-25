tiger-kills-woman-in-maharashtra’s-chandrapur

The tige pounced on the victim and killed her on the spot. (Representational)

A 42-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Brahmapuri forest division of Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Friday evening, a forest official said on Saturday.

The incident took place when Varsha Dharmadas Jibhkate, a resident of Tulana-Mendha village, was out in her field, range forest officer Poonam Bramhane said.

The tiger, which was hiding in the bushes, pounced on the victim and killed her on the spot, she said.

When the deceased didn’t return home, her family went looking for her and found her dead 100 metres from the field, she added.

The tiger has been identified as N-1, the official said, adding that two teams have been formed to look for it.

The victim’s family has been provided immediate relief of Rs 20,000 and the remaining compensation will be released on completion of formalities, Mr Bramhane said.