Tiffany Haddish says ‘Girls Trip’ cast talked sequel on video chat

Tiffany Haddish attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Tiffany Haddish recently revealed that while being quarantined at home, she found a little time to chat on Zoom with her Girls Trip castmates. The ladies discussed not only their off-screen lives but the possibility of continuing the storyline of their on-screen characters.
During a recent interview with HuffPost, Haddish dished on how she’s staying sane during the coronavirus pandemic, including a two-hour video chat with her Girls Trip costars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Regina Hall, where the ladies brainstormed ideas for a sequel.

In Girls Trip, the ‘Flossy Posse’ captured the audience with their dramatic, yet humorous trip to New Orleans. The 2017 blockbuster took the girl-gang to a fictional ESSENCE Festival and provided an on-screen representation of Black-womanhood in an unprecedented manner. The film was also Haddish’s breakout role, introducing her to a new class of fame and celebrity.
While an official sequel has not been cemented by Universal Studios, the cast is on-board for reviving their roles and has hinted at the possibility of a sequel since 2018.

During an interview with HuffPost, Haddish shared that Kenya Barris, who co-wrote the original with Tracy Oliver has a treatment ready, however, no script has been submitted and things such as cost are playing a factor. Overall, the four women hope to bring their idea to life, one way or another.
“We might decide not to even make it ‘Girls Trip,’” Haddish said. “Maybe we’ll do a different story just in case no one wants to make ‘Girls Trip 2,’” says Haddish.

