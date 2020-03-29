tierra-whack-sampling-alanis-morrisette’s-‘ironic’-is-the-ultimate-lockdown-jam

Tierra Whack has just shared a song called “Stuck,” an instant self-isolation classic that samples instrumentals from Alanis Morissette‘s “Ironic.” According to the “CLONES” singer, the track is dedicated to everyone on lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Now is the time I’ve been losing my mind/ I wanna see what’s going on outside,” Whack sang over Morisette’s 1996 hit. The two-minute video also features shots of the rapper doing headstands, toilet paper, and her pet turtle.

Watch the clip below and scroll down to read some reactions from Twitter.

