tidjane-thiam:-the-outsider-who-ignited-the-wrath-of-the-gucci-loafered-princes-made-too-many-enemies-at-credit-suisse

History, they say, repeats itself — first as tragedy, then as farce.

When Tidjane Thiam was last in boiling hot water, as chief executive at the Pru, it was clear either the chairman or the CEO should be fired for the botched takeover of Asian giant AIA. Loyal shareholders rallied around Thiam, so chairman Harvey McGrath walked the plank.

At Credit Suisse, same playbook, different outcome. After the Keystone Cops behaviour of the world’s worst corporate spies, investors spoke up for Thiam and called for the chairman’s scalp. Yet it is Thiam who plunges from the scaffold. A farce indeed. Switzerland, it seems, is a very different place from the City. In tiny, parochial Zurich, Thiam’s every move was watched and judged.

To the wrath of many of the Gucci-loafered princes of the bank, he ordered them to rein in the loss-making activities that had been good for the executives, bad for shareholders.

The share price may not have revived from his medicine, but the bank is back in profit and has something resembling a purpose. Can the same be said for that other struggler, Deutsche Bank, which also fired its outsider in John Cryan?

The narrative from the board is that Thiam had to go because the spying scandal would not go away. Yet, if it was really about that, why clear him of all guilt in his resignation statement?

One suspects a gloomier truth: xenophobia or worse. Switzerland, as one banker delicately puts it, is “a very Swiss place”. A charismatic, African-born black man was always going to struggle to be accepted.

Carping about Thiam began long before Spygate. It’s hard not to assume that the Establishment — the regulators, the government, the chairman, wanted him gone. Now, with the bank having a Swiss chair, a Swiss CEO and Swiss deputies, normal service is resumed.