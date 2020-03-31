tidal-pays-tribute-to-nipsey-hussle-on-the-anniversary-of-his-passing-with-an-18-hour-livestream

Today, it’s been exactly one year since the death of Nipsey Hussle, the late LA hip-hop icon and businessman who literally changed the game with groundbreaking releases like Crenshaw, Mailbox Money, and Victory Lap. To honor his life and legacy, Tidal is hosting a free livestream today for 18 hours featuring exclusive performances and interviews from Nipsey from shows like Tidal X: Nipsey Hussle, Car Test, Rap Radar, and Side Hustle; Tidal’s 10 Rings documentary; and tributes from Big Sean, J Cole, and Roddy Ricch.

Subscribers to Tidal will also have access to exclusive playlists and an essay highlighting Nipsey’s posthumous musical releases and the ways his death affected hip-hop music and culture. The playlists include essential Nipsey Hussle songs, his greatest guest verses, a trio of lists highlighting his musical evolution over a decade of independent releases, and a list of his music videos. If you’re celebrating Neighborhood Nip’s legacy today, Tidal has plenty of options to reminisce and share his impact.

Watch Tidal’s Nipsey Hussle tribute livestream here.

To read more Nipsey Hussle coverage from Uproxx, click here.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.