Tidal Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On The Anniversary Of His Passing With An 18-Hour Livestream

Posted by — March 31, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
tidal-pays-tribute-to-nipsey-hussle-on-the-anniversary-of-his-passing-with-an-18-hour-livestream

Today, it’s been exactly one year since the death of Nipsey Hussle, the late LA hip-hop icon and businessman who literally changed the game with groundbreaking releases like Crenshaw, Mailbox Money, and Victory Lap. To honor his life and legacy, Tidal is hosting a free livestream today for 18 hours featuring exclusive performances and interviews from Nipsey from shows like Tidal X: Nipsey Hussle, Car Test, Rap Radar, and Side Hustle; Tidal’s 10 Rings documentary; and tributes from Big Sean, J Cole, and Roddy Ricch.
Subscribers to Tidal will also have access to exclusive playlists and an essay highlighting Nipsey’s posthumous musical releases and the ways his death affected hip-hop music and culture. The playlists include essential Nipsey Hussle songs, his greatest guest verses, a trio of lists highlighting his musical evolution over a decade of independent releases, and a list of his music videos. If you’re celebrating Neighborhood Nip’s legacy today, Tidal has plenty of options to reminisce and share his impact.

Watch Tidal’s Nipsey Hussle tribute livestream here.
To read more Nipsey Hussle coverage from Uproxx, click here.
Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

You May Also Like

prince-albert-of-monaco-recovers-from-coronavirus-following-his-diagnosis

Prince Albert Of Monaco Recovers From Coronavirus Following His Diagnosis

avneet-kaur’s-sunglasses-are-just-as-drool-worthy-as-her-outfits,-pics-inside

Avneet Kaur’s sunglasses are just as drool-worthy as her outfits, pics inside

not-deepika-padukone-or-katrina-kaif-but-this-khan-to-share-screen-space-with-prabhas

Not Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif But This Khan To Share Screen Space With Prabhas

andrew-jack-dies,-star-wars-actor-and-dialect-coach-was-76

Andrew Jack Dies, Star Wars Actor and Dialect Coach Was 76

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *