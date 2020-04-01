tidal-is-offering-subscriptions-for-$1-to-make-staying-at-home-a-little-easier

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As more people begin to “shelter in place” across the country, there’s no better time to settle in with some new tunes, or get reacquainted with your favorite albums. TIDAL is adding a little extra incentive to the mix right now, with a new deal that gets you four months of service for just $4. That’s just a buck a month and works out to 90% off the regular subscription price.

The deal is valid till Sunday and includes access to TIDAL Premium, or TIDAL HiFi, the platform’s most premium subscription level that lets you activate more than 60 million tracks — many in master-quality, high-fidelity audio. TIDAL HiFi subscribers also get access to stadium-quality Dolby Atmos sound, from Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group artists. The list includes songs from artists like The Weeknd, Meek Mill, Ariana Grande and Blondie, to name a few.

TIDAL is where Jay Electronica premiered his new album last week, and the streaming service offers a ton of other exclusives, from artist live-streams, to concert footage and behind-the-scenes interviews. They also have artist-curated playlists and exclusive albums you can’t find on Apple Music or Spotify.

Music services never really offer discounted pricing, so if you’re looking to give TIDAL a try, this is a deal you’ll want to get in on. Get four months of TIDAL Premium or HiFi for $4. You can cancel anytime after that. Click here to unlock the $1/month deal. Offer ends this Sunday, April 5th.