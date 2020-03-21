tidal-is-offering-its-premium-&-hifi-services-for-$1-per-month

The Jay-Z-owned music subscription service TIDAL boasts over 60 million songs, 250,000 videos, audiobooks, sounds to make you sleep, and more. With self-isolation the reality most of us are living right now, those aforementioned things are probably going to come in handy at some point. And even handier — the platform has just announced that it’s giving new customers the chance to get four months of its premium service for a total of just $4.

Paying just $1 per month for most things is a pretty good deal. At a discount of more than 90%, you’ll get all of the service’s key features — including high definition music videos and curated editorials. The deal also applies to TIDAL HiFi, which allows streaming in lossless High Fidelity sound quality. You’ll find all of the details on the offer below. Just click through to sign up.

The details

What: Get 4 months of TIDAL Premium or HiFi for $4. Over 90 percent off

When: The deal is active from now until April 5

How: Just sign up here

More info: For new customers in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Poland

