tidal-is-offering-daily-livestream-performances-from-big-time-artists-for-free

As the spread of the coronavirus causes people to remain inside and musicians to postpone their tours, record releases, and festival sets, many artists are offering virtual entertainment in the form of livestreams. Artists like James Blake and Charli XCX have offered livestreams as a way to keep fans entertained, and now the streaming platform Tidal is following suit. The company, which offers music behind a paywall, is hosting a series of daily livestreams by today’s biggest artists free of charge.
Beginning with Latin music, Tidal’s streaming schedule will feature artists from a different genre each day at noon EST. Musicians like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Lizzo, Rihanna, Meek Mill, and many more will join Tidal’s At Home livestream series.
Check out the full livestream schedule from Tidal below. Watch the At Home performances here.
03/25 — Latin music featuring Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, CNCO, Romeo Santos, and more
03/26 — Pop music featuring Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more
03/27 — Electronic featuring Deadmau5, Daft Punk, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more
03/28 — Hip Hop featuring Jay-Z, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Gunna, City Girls, 21 Savage, and more
03/29 — R&B featuring Beyonce, Rihanna, Ari Lennox, Trey Songz, Jorja Smith, HER, and more
