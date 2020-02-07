Ticket Tracker: Alice Cooper, Goo Goo Dolls, Deon Cole, Incubus, Eve 6 are new shows coming to town

Alice Cooper performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Delmar Hall• “Wine & Crime Live Podcast” with hosts Kenyon, Lucy and Amanda, 7 p.m. March 23, $35 with VIP available, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.• SAINt JHN “IGNORANt Forever Tour,” 8 p.m. April 1, $29.50-$32.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. • Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Twin Temple, 8:30 p.m. May 24, $25-$28, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.• Big Thief, 8 p.m. July 18, $15-$18, on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. Event Center at River City Casino• Chicks With Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, 7:30 p.m. April 9, $28-$52.Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre• KSHE 95 Pig Roast with Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Dokken, RATT, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Jack Russell’s Great White, 3:45 p.m. June 7, on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, lawn and select reserved tickets are $19.95 the first week of sales.• 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show with Incubus, 311, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 1, lawn and select reserved tickets are $18 the first week of sales, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.Old Rock House• The Rogers & Nienhaus Band (as part of the Listening Room Series), 8 p.m. March 27, $17-$25.• Arlo McKinley, 8 p.m. March 28, $12-$15.• The HillBenders, 8 p.m. April 9, $12-$15.The Pageant• The Devil Makes Three, Amigo the Devil, 8 p.m. May 16, $25-$30, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.• Deon Cole “Coleology Tour,” 8 p.m. June 6, $30.50-$50.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.• RÜFÜS DU SOL “Americas Tour 2020,” 8 p.m. May 27, $39.50-$45, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.• Coheed & Cambria, CHON, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, $35-$42.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.Pop’s Nightclub• Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 8 p.m. March 27, $30-$75.• Eve 8 “Horrorscope 20th Anniversary Tour,” 8 p.m. May 8, $25-$199.St. Louis Music Park• Goo Goo Dolls “Miracle Pill Summer Tour” with Lifehouse, Forest Blakk, 7 p.m. July 31, four-pack of select tickets are $75 while supplies last, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

A formal concert announcement looks imminent for a show at the Dome at America’s Center.

After much speculation on Wednesday, the Rolling Stones made it official Thursday, announcing a 15-city “No Filter” tour that includes St. Louis.

Jamal Green has also worked as one of Nicki Minaj’s primary dancers.

KSHE 95 Pig Roast with Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Dokken, RATT, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Jack Russell’s Great White is at Holly…

Goo Goo Dolls’ “The Miracle Pill Summer Tour” is at the new St. Louis Music Park on July 31. Also on the bill are Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.

Also on the show are Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. Tickets go on sale Feb. 14.

The singer says it has been difficult breaking into the St. Louis music scene coming from Belleville.

This is the first time in twenty years Incubus and 311 have toured together. 311 is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Other winners during the words celebrating St. Louis’ underground hip-hop scene were Gritz Hoffa, KVtheWriter, DJ HoodBunnny, Corey Black, Katarra Parson and Brock Seals.

Comedian Cole is seen on TV’s “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish.”

