Tia Mowry-Hardrict, 41, Looks Ageless In Photo Where She Is Dressed As Her ‘Sister Sister’ Character — Is There A Reboot Coming?

Tia Mowry-Hardrict has decided to turn back the hands of time, and fans are left baffled.

The actress and businesswoman took to social media, and she shared a mindboggling photo where she is dressed as the character she used to play in the hit series, Sister Sister.

The 41-year-old twin sister of Tamera Mowry-Housley looked ageless in her denim overall, matching hat, a colorful top, and long curly hair.

Fans complimented her and were quick to ask her if there was a reboot on the way. One fan shared: “Okkayyy so you’ve just decided that you won’t age, right?! Beautiful! ❤️”

Another social media user stated: “This what kids need to be watching!! They too fast these days. You look gorgeous Tia hasn’t aged a day.”

This supporter revealed: “Now everybody sees how different we’ve become to be, sista!! Sista!! Crazy… look the same as she did in the ’90s.”

This person stated: “I used to wear them hats thinking I was Blossom and #sistersister



Don’t finesse us like this tia you said sister sister wasn’t coming back 😩 WAIT is this for the birthday ?!?? Love it!! Do I smell a reboot with twin children?”

This backer asked: “Is the reboot happening? Omg, that would make my day!! You guys should do the Tik Tok flip the switch and be yourselves and then Sister Sister. It would be amazing!”

About the reboot, Tia said this in a past interview: “There were several hiccups, which was really disappointing.



We were ready to say, ‘Let’s do this. The actors, the writers, the producers — all of us. But then there were some sort of legal hiccups that put a halt to it.”

She added: “I will say this. I finished doing a Lifetime movie, and Jackée Harry and Tim Reid make an appearance and play my parents. So that’s kind of the closest you’ll see to getting a Sister, Sister reunion. But never say never. But I just want everyone to know that my sister and I tried our hardest.”

Sister, Sister, which also starred Jackée Harry, Tim Reid, and Marques Houston aired from 1994-1999.

What are your thoughts on the viral photo? Do you want a reboot of the series? Would it work in this new era?



