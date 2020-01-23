thursday-morning-news-briefing:-prince-‘intimidated’-amazon-chief

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Mohammed bin Salman ‘hinted about Bezos affair’

It is an extraordinary tale involving the world’s richest man and the heir to the Saudi throne. Mohammed bin Salman is alleged to have personally attempted to “intimidate” billionaire Jeff Bezos with a WhatsApp message implying he had incriminating information about his extramarital affair in the weeks after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. UN investigators said the Saudi crown prince appeared to have sent a suggestive message to the Amazon chief’s personal iPhone in November 2018. The aim is alleged to have been to make The Washington Post owner tone down his paper’s critical coverage of the Saudi journalist’s death several weeks earlier. Middle East Correspondent Raf Sanchez explains how the prince is also alleged to have hacked Mr Bezos’s phone. Head of Technology Robin Pagnamenta asks: If Jeff Bezos can be hacked so easily, what does that say about Amazon’s security? And Matt uses the story as inspiration for today’s cartoon.

Meanwhile, it emerged Boris Johnson may have been vulnerable to a similar hack as several former government figures revealed he had communicated with Prince Mohammed using WhatsApp. An ex-Foreign Office source said they were “99pc sure” the Prime Minister had done so. Ben Riley-Smith explains the other Western officials who could have been vulnerable because of WhatsApp conversations with the prince.