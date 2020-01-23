thursday-morning-news-briefing:-prince-‘intimidated’-amazon-chief

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.
It is an extraordinary tale involving the world’s richest man and the heir to the Saudi throne. Mohammed bin Salman is alleged to have personally attempted to “intimidate” billionaire Jeff Bezos with a WhatsApp message implying he had incriminating information about his extramarital affair in the weeks after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. UN investigators said the Saudi crown prince appeared to have sent a suggestive message to the Amazon chief’s personal iPhone in November 2018. The aim is alleged to have been to make The Washington Post owner tone down his paper’s critical coverage of the Saudi journalist’s death several weeks earlier. Middle East Correspondent Raf Sanchez explains how the prince is also alleged to have hacked Mr Bezos’s phone. Head of Technology Robin Pagnamenta asks: If Jeff Bezos can be hacked so easily, what does that say about Amazon’s security? And Matt uses the story as inspiration for today’s cartoon.
Meanwhile, it emerged Boris Johnson may have been vulnerable to a similar hack as several former government figures revealed he had communicated with Prince Mohammed using WhatsApp. An ex-Foreign Office source said they were “99pc sure” the Prime Minister had done so. Ben Riley-Smith explains the other Western officials who could have been vulnerable because of WhatsApp conversations with the prince.
The Department of Health has announced checks for coronavirus symptoms on all passengers on direct flights from the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak. But last night people arriving at Heathrow Airport from Wuhan said they were not screened for the deadly virus. It comes as the city of 11 million people is put in effective quarantine from this morning – with air, bus, ferry and rail terminals all closed in a bid to prevent people leaving and potentially spreading the disease. The outbreak has infected at least 571 people and killed 17. From symptoms to treatment, this is everything you need to know about coronavirus.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will pay towards their own security if they are commercially successful, in a model echoing Tony Blair’s arrangements. As Chief Reporter Robert Mendick reveals, the couple are offering a contribution towards their security bill (currently funded by taxpayers) after they complete their transition from working royals. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge has disclosed she felt “isolated” as a first-time mother when Prince William was working nights. Read on for her rare moment of candour. And Charlie Gowans-Eglinton explains the relatable message behind Kate’s UK “tourdrobe”.
Misty river | The Prince of Wales Bridge is just visible above a layer of dense fog. View our picture editor’s choice of more striking images.
Live well for… more | Sainsbury’s boss Mike Coupe is in line for a £4m payday after announcing he will step down less than a year after his botched £7.3bn deal with smaller rival Asda. Laura Onita explains how Mr Coupe forged ahead with a wave of cost cuts to try to steady the ship.
Stars ‘will remain’ | Saracens are confident of keeping hold of their main England stars – despite their relegation from the Premiership this season, after holding crisis talks with Eddie Jones and Warren Gatland. Both the England and Lions coaches said they would continue to select players next season after their punishment for breaching the salary cap.
Stress touches a nerve | When Marie Antoinette was seized during the French Revolution in 1793, her hair reportedly turned white overnight. Now, scientists have established that extreme stress really can make hair go grey. Sarah Knapton explains how it can turn off the pigment-regenerating stem cells that provide colour.