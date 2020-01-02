thursday-morning-news-briefing:-civil-service-revolution-revealed

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

‘Seismic’ changes ahead for Civil Service

Downing Street is planning a revolution. The architect of Boris Johnson’s manifesto today reveals details of the “seismic” changes planned – including civil servants being forced to sit regular exams to prove they are competent to work in Whitehall. Rachel Wolf, the co-author of the Conservative Party’s election blueprint, says officials are “woefully unprepared” for wholesale reforms by the Prime Minister to transform the way the Government is run. Read her Telegraph article for the inside story on the ideas by Mr Johnson and adviser Dominic Cummings to shake up Whitehall. It comes as Mr Johnson starts the new year with the Brexit clock ticking. Europe Editor Peter Foster explains the five “known unknowns” about what happens next.

Meanwhile, MPs have questioned a Labour deputy leader candidate’s suitability to hold a senior role in the party after he claimed “Zionism is the enemy of peace”. New YouGov polling shows that Sir Keir Starmer is the clear frontrunner in the leadership contest. Here is everything we know about the candidates vying to replace Jeremy Corbyn.