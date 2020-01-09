thursday-evening-news-briefing:-prince-harry-and-meghan-‘ignored-queen’-by-releasing-‘stepping-back’-statement

PS – The only royal seen so far today has been the Duchess of Cambridge, who was pictured arriving at Kensington Palace on her 38th birthday. Bethan Holt outlines 38 style lessons we can all learn from her.

Prime Minister tells Iran he still supports nuclear deal

Boris Johnson has urged Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani today to end the confrontation with the US and underlined Britain’s commitments to Tehran’s nuclear agreement, Downing Street said. Mr Johnson said the UK viewed the 2015 nuclear deal as “the best arrangement currently available to deliver on our goal of stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon”, his spokesman said. Earlier, the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had suggested Britain could pull out of the Iran deal. Here’s what the latest news has done to global share prices. Of course, this all has repercussions for the US presidential race as well. US Editor Ben Riley-Smith explains why the Iran stand-off has helped Donald Trump over his impeachment. Stay up to date with the new US 2020 newsletter.

Wildfire victim whose home was ravaged wins lottery

When a bushfire victim saw his uninsured family home destroyed in the raging Australian wildfires, all that was left were a “few charred teacups”. But his despair turned into elation when his wife’s lucky numbers came up on the Australian lottery, making him a millionaire. The man, from Queensland, said the timing was “impeccable”. Read on for details.

News digest

A&E waiting times | Worst on record as medics say NHS on its knees

| Worst on record as medics say NHS on its knees Northern Rail | Route could be nationalised ‘within months’

| Route could be nationalised ‘within months’ Labour leadership | Barry Gardiner’s plea to Unite union to back him

| Barry Gardiner’s plea to Unite union to back him Gay Jesus | Judge orders Netflix to remove comedy Christmas special

| Judge orders Netflix to remove comedy Christmas special £1 pill | Drug could stop women from suffering miscarriages

Video | 1917 review: Verdict on awards front-runner

Like a well-drilled regiment awaiting orders to advance, the awards nominations for 1917 have lined up for battle. Earlier this week, Sam Mendes’ First World War survival thriller amassed Bafta nods in nine categories, while at Sunday’s Golden Globes it was the surprise winner of Best Motion Picture – Drama, putting it in pole position for the coming Oscar race. Read Robbie Collin’s review of the film.