thursday-evening-news-briefing:-prime-minister-heckled-out-of-town-as-wildfires-grip-australia

Northern Rail to lose franchise, minister reveals

Grant Shapps is set to strip Northern Rail of its franchise, saying “frustrated commuters will not have to wait long” before action is taken. The Transport Secretary described services on the route as “really bad” and claimed passengers have “had a nightmare on that line” since 2016. The introduction of new timetables in May 2018 saw up to 310 Northern trains a day cancelled, with figures from the Office of Rail and Road showing only 56 per cent of Northern services were on time in the last quarter. Click here to watch Mr Shapps explain his plan. It comes on the day rail fares were increased for passengers across the country.

MC Beaton: The worthy successor to Agatha Christie

MC Beaton, who died this week, never referred to herself as a novelist: that was too pretentious a term for somebody who wrote light-hearted murder mysteries. The creator of the phlegmatic PC Hamish Macbeth and amateur sleuth Agatha Raisin preferred to call herself an entertainer. Grab a cup of tea and sit down to read Jake Kerridge’s tribute to the writer who many people have never heard of, but has sold 21 million copies of her books around the world. And here is The Telegraph’s obituary of the prolific author snubbed by critics but adored by fans.

News digest

NYE crash | Killed BA flight attendant was two weeks into dream job

| Killed BA flight attendant was two weeks into dream job Carlos Ghosn | Turkey arrests pilots over ex-Nissan boss’ escape flight

| Turkey arrests pilots over ex-Nissan boss’ escape flight Safety rankings | British Airways dropped from top 20 in annual list

| British Airways dropped from top 20 in annual list Term-time holidays | Number of children taken out of school soars

| Number of children taken out of school soars 30ft deep | Huge tumbleweeds bury cars and close motorway – video

Video: Military chief among dead in helicopter wreck

Taiwan was plunged into mourning today after its top military official died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash in a mountainous area near the capital, Taipei, in the north of the island. Pictures released by emergency authorities showed the chopper’s mangled wreckage, blades shattered into pieces, where it had crashed into a forest shrouded in mist. Out of the 13 on board, five miraculously survived.