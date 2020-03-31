Thuramukham: Here Is A New Update On Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi Project!

Posted by — March 31, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
thuramukham:-here-is-a-new-update-on-nivin-pauly-rajeev-ravi-project!

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 22: 41 [IST]
Thuramukham, the upcoming political thriller marks the first collaboration of Nivin Pauly, the young crowd puller of Malayalam cinema and the National award-winning cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi. The movie, which is unarguably one of the most awaited releases of the year, is expected to be released by the second half of 2020. As per the latest reports, Sudev Nair, the Kerala State Film Award-winning actor is appearing as the lead antagonist in Thuramukham. Thus the Rajeev Ravi directorial will mark Sudev Nair’s third collaboration with Nivin Pauly after the great successes of the Rosshan Andrrews directorial Kayamkulam Kochunni and Aneef Adeni project Mikhael.

You May Also Like

sofia-richie-and-scott-disick-–-here’s-how-the-covid-19-quarantine-has-contributed-to-them-solving-their-relationship-problems!

Sofia Richie And Scott Disick – Here’s How The COVID-19 Quarantine Has Contributed To Them Solving Their Relationship Problems!

idris-elba-gave-an-update-after-passing-his-quarantine-period

Idris Elba Gave an Update After Passing His Quarantine Period

harshad-chopda-and-tejasswi-prakash-in-naagin-5!

Harshad Chopda And Tejasswi Prakash In Naagin 5!

pooja-hegde-denies-signing-suriya’s-aruvaa:-puts-an-end-to-the-rumours!

Pooja Hegde Denies Signing Suriya’s Aruvaa: Puts An End To The Rumours!

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *