thuramukham:-here-is-a-new-update-on-nivin-pauly-rajeev-ravi-project!

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 22: 41 [IST]

Thuramukham, the upcoming political thriller marks the first collaboration of Nivin Pauly, the young crowd puller of Malayalam cinema and the National award-winning cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi. The movie, which is unarguably one of the most awaited releases of the year, is expected to be released by the second half of 2020. As per the latest reports, Sudev Nair, the Kerala State Film Award-winning actor is appearing as the lead antagonist in Thuramukham. Thus the Rajeev Ravi directorial will mark Sudev Nair’s third collaboration with Nivin Pauly after the great successes of the Rosshan Andrrews directorial Kayamkulam Kochunni and Aneef Adeni project Mikhael.