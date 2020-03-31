thuramukham:-here-is-a-new-update-on-nivin-pauly-rajeev-ravi-project!

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 23: 18 [IST]

Thuramukham, the upcoming political thriller marks the first collaboration of Nivin Pauly, the young crowd puller of Malayalam cinema and the National award-winning cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi. The movie, which is unarguably one of the most awaited releases of the year, is expected to be released by the second half of 2020. As per the latest reports, Sudev Nair, the Kerala State Film Award-winning actor is appearing as the lead antagonist in Thuramukham. Thus the Rajeev Ravi directorial will mark Sudev Nair’s third onscreen collaboration with Nivin Pauly after the great successes of the Rosshan Andrrews directorial Kayamkulam Kochunni and Aneef Adeni project Mikhael. Thuramukham, which is a highly ambitious project for director Rajeev Ravi, is a period thriller that revolves around the famous protests against the Chappa system that existed in the coastal areas of Cochin during the 1950s. Nivin Pauly essays the central character in the movie which features Indrajith Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the other pivotal roles. As per the reports, Thuramukham is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram. The Rajeev Ravi project is scripted by Gopan Chidamabaram, the popular writer and son of KM Chidambaram. Gopan was the co-writer of Iyobinte Pusthakam, the 2014-released period thriller that featured Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and directed by Amal Neerad. Nimisha Sajayan, the Kerala State Film Award-winning actress appears as the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly in the movie. Joju George, Manikandan Achari, Arjun Ashokan, Poornima Indrajith, Darshana Rajendran, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie.