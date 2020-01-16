thundercat-shares-steve-lacy-featuring-new-track-‘black-qualls’,-announces-album-‘it-is-what-it-is’

Thundercat has announced his new album ‘It Is What It Is’ and shared its Steve Lacy-featuring first track, ‘Black Qualls’ – listen below.

The Los Angeles musician and producer – real name Stephen Lee Bruner – took on production duties on his upcoming fourth LP, along with Flying Lotus. Due for release on April 3, the record features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Kamasi Washington, BadBadNotGood, and more across its 15 tracks. Previewing the ‘Drunk’ follow-up, Thundercat has dropped ‘Black Qualls’ – a team-up with Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington.

Thundercat has explained that ‘It Is What It Is’ deals with feelings of “love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that”.

He continued: “It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

Other track titles for the project include ‘Innerstellar Love’, ‘Funny Thing’, ‘Existential Dread’, and ‘Unrequited Love’. You can see the full tracklist below.

01 Lost in Space / Great Scott / 22-26



02 Innerstellar Love



03 I Love Louis Cole [ft. Louis Cole]



04 Black Qualls [ft. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington and Childish Gambino]



05 Miguel’s Happy Dance



06 How Sway



07 Funny Thing



08 Overseas [ft. Zack Fox]



09 Dragonball Durag



10 How I Feel



11 King of the Hill



12 Unrequited Love



13 Fair Chance [ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B]



14 Existential Dread



15 It Is What It Is

Steve Lacy, meanwhile, released his debut solo album ‘Apollo XXI’ last May. In a four-star review, NME said that the record sees the musician’s “personality shine through, as well as his ambition and inspirations as he experiments, fills out his own catalogue and sound, and speaks for himself.”