thundercat-searches-the-cosmos-for-an-‘innerstellar-love’-on-his-dreamy-new-single

Thundercat’s new album, It Is What It Is, releases this Friday, April 3 and today, ‘Cat shared the dreamy new single “Innerstellar Love” to give fans a taste of what’s to come. The jazz-centered production is built over a stuttering drum roll with a groovy bass line and mellow brass accentuating Thundercat’s ode to finding love and accepting mortality. He’s joined on the song by longtime collaborators Kamasi Washington (on sax, as usual), Flying Lotus, and his own brother, percussionist Ronald Bruner Jr.

“Innerstellar Love” follows “Black Qualls,” “Dragonball Durag” and “Fair Chance” as promotional singles, with “Dragonball Durag” getting a hilarious video featuring comedians Quinta Brunson and Zack Fox, as well as pop trio Haim. Thundercat also brought FLyLo, Steven Lacy, and Steve Arrington to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Black Qualls” from the upcoming album, which quickly evolved into a rendition of “What’s The Use?” from Mac Miller’s final album Swimming.

Thundercat was also recently featured in Zack Fox’s hilarious parody of Gal Gadot’s celebrity “Imagine” cover, which found Fox, Thundercat, Guapdad 4000, Eric Andre, and more rapping lines from Three 6 Mafia‘s 1999 song “Slob On My Knob.”

Listen to “Innerstellar Love” above.

It Is What It Is is out 4/03 on Brainfeeder. Pre-order it here.