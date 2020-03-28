thundercat-reveals-he’s-worked-on-kendrick-lamar’s-new-album

Thundercat has been working on Kendrick Lamar‘s untitled new album. The musician confirmed the news in a recent video interview with Japanese fashion brand Neet Tokyo.

When asked about collaborating with Lamar on past projects, Thundercat nonchalantly revealed that he has worked on the new album, too. ” I think I worked on the new one a little bit. But not as much.”

He quickly changed the topic, however, and moved onto Lamar’s music as a whole. “I feel like Kendrick will be a beacon of what it means to be one of the more creative artists of our generation.”

Elsewhere, Thundercat said that Lamar is one of his favorite artists to work with. “I wish I could spend more time around him creating just because he gives off such energy and he knows what he wants a lot of time. Some of my favorite moments of recording are with Kendrick.”

Thundercat previously worked on Lamar’s critically-acclaimed album To Pimp a Butterfly, earning a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “These Walls.” Though not much has been revealed about Kendrick Lamar’s new album, the project is rumored to be rock-infused.

Listen to Thundercat’s full comments below.

