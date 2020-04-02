thundercat-gets-galactic-and-introverted-on-new-song-‘innerstellar-love’

Thundercat unveiled an immersive song, “Innerstellar Love,” set to appear on his new album, It Is What It Is, out tomorrow, April 3rd, via Brainfeeder.

The track features contributions from frequent collaborators Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington and Thundercat’s brother, percussionist Ronald Bruner, Jr. It opens with a cosmic swirl and short, but tender vocal display from Thundercat, who sings, “Nothing is yours, nothing is mine/We are decaying over time/I’m gonna find someone to love/Let’s go together, innerstellar love.” From there, the track opens up into a galactic groove, with Washington’s tenor saxophone soaring over the controlled chaos of Bruner, Jr.’s drums.

“Innerstellar Love” marks the fourth offering from It Is What It Is, following “Black Qualls,” which featured Steve Lacy and Steve Arringon, “Dragonball Durag” and “Fair Chance,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B. Thundercat produced the album alongside Flying Lotus, while the LP will also feature contributions from BadBadNotGood, Louis Cole, Zack Fox and Childish Gambino.