thundercat,-6lack-&-more-join-zack-fox-for-“slob-on-my-knob”-self-isolation-sing-along

When Gal Gadot enlisted celebs for an “Imagine” sing-along yesterday, it cringed out pretty much everyone on the internet. Now, comedian Zack Fox has taken to Instagram to share a hilarious “Slob on My Knob” parody, joined by fellow comedians and musicians.

“We’re all in this together,” Fox wrote in the caption. In the video, he shares some encouraging words, similar to Gadot. “I know that during all of this quarantine stuff some of you may feel really lonely, scared, and confused. I want to let you know that it’s perfectly ok, I do too. We all do. It’s perfectly normal,” Fox said.

He continued: “There’s a song from my childhood that would always help me out when I would feel that way. And I wanna share it with y’all. Hopefully, it helps out a little bit. It goes a little something like this.” Then, the comedian starts spitting the first line from Three Six Mafia’s raunchy 1999 song.

“Slob on my knob like corn on the cob,” Fox raps. He’s then joined by comedian Quinta Brunson, “Check in with me, and do your job,” as well as Guapdad 4000, “Lay on the bed, and give me head.” The 1: 45-minute video sees more appearances from Thundercat, Eric Andre, 6lack, Chuck Inglish, and more.

Watch the hilarious parody below.

