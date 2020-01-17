thug-who-grinned-after-beating-pregnant-woman-convicted-of-more-crimes

A woman who grinned in her mugshot after savagely beating a mother-to-be has been convicted of more crimes.

Jasmine Cochran, 21, was nicknamed ‘The Joker’ when she was arrested in August 2017 for attacking Jessie-May Turpin, who says she lost her baby due to the incident.

Miss Turpin said the smiling mugshot had ‘broken her heart’ and her attacker had ‘treated it all as a joke’.

Cochran, from Plymouth, Devon, was jailed for 12 months after admitting to a string of offences in February 2018.

However, she was recently back in court, pleading guilty to threatening behaviour causing fear of violence before city magistrates in Plymouth on November 22 last year.

She also admitted to threatening behaviour on December 18.

She was handed an 18-month community order with probation’s Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must also pay a £90 victim surcharge.

In 2018, Cochran admitted assault by beating, having a knife, using violence to gain entry and criminal damage to a front door.

She had sent threatening text messages and arrived at Miss Turpin’s house armed with a knife to try and kick her door down, Plymouth Crown Court heard.

International fugitive behind huge people-smuggling ring is caught in UK

After she was sentenced, Miss Turpin said she had ‘ruined her life’ and named the amount of jail time she’d been given a ‘joke’.

She said: ‘I hate Jasmine for what she’s done. She only got sentenced to a year when, in my opinion, I lost my baby because of her. She should be locked up for much longer.’

Cochran had previously been locked up by city magistrates for six months for earlier attacks on women.