thug-who-beat-up-antrim-three-year-old-spared-jail

This is the heartless thug who beat up a three-year-old boy, breaking his collar bone, but has managed to avoid jail.

Conan Begley’s father told Sunday Life his son still suffers nightmares about the attack, which left him in hospital for three days.

Last week Gary Moore was given a probation order after pleading guilty to brutally assaulting the child and his mother at her home. The attack happened while Moore was alone with Conan for only around 20 minutes while his mother nipped out.

Antrim man Conor Begley told the newspaper: “In my eyes he’s got no punishment, basically he’s been told he has to be good for the next three years but he should be good anyway.”

The attack happened in January 2017 but it was only last week that Moore (30) was sentenced for the sick child beating.

Recalling the events of the terrible night, Conor said: “Conan went to hospital and I got word and when I got to the hospital and he wasn’t speaking to anybody, he was just in a stare.

“I immediately broke down. When Conan saw me, that was when he started to react; before that apparently he was just frozen.