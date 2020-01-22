THROWBACK | When Sushant Singh Rajput’s FLIRTY nature led to break-up with Kriti Sanon

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon at an eventYoutube screenshot

Among the many rumoured couples in B-town, Sushant Singh Rajput and his’Raabta’ co-star Kriti Sanon, were the talk of the town at one point. The two were often spotted together on dinner dates and at parties. Sushant and Kriti had also given us some major relationship goals by posting cosy pictures of them on social media.

But unfortunately, the couple parted ways in just a year. According to a Hindustan Times report, Kriti Sanon called it quits with her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. While the reasons for Kriti breaking up with Sushant remain unknown, some reports suggest that Sushant’s ‘over-friendliness’ with his Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sanjana Sanghi to the split.

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kizie Aur Manny co-star – newbie Sanjana Sanghi – could not take Sushant’s behaviour on the sets for long and had complained to her parents. Later, it was reported that Sanjana’s parents asked her to not shoot until she is comfortable working with Sushant.

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh RajputInstagram

Though there was not any clarification or statement released by either of the parties, one thing’s for sure, that this episode had a major effect on Kriti and Sushant’s relationship.

Moving with time, Sushant is now rumoured to be dating his ‘Kedarnath’ co-star Sara Ali Khan’s close friend Rhea Chakraborty. The actor was also in a serious relationship with his daily soap Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande before he got into films. As per reports, Sushant had called off his relationship with Ankita after he began dating Kriti Sanon during the shoot of ‘Raabta’.