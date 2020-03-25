Television queen Sanaya Irani, one of the popular contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, has charmed audiences with her dancing skills in the show.

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress was also the one who was targeted by the host Maniesh Paul during the entire season.

In one of the episode, while Mohit Malik was performing on stage and later judges were sharing their comments on his performance, Sanaya was sleeping on the other side. Maniesh caught her and made fun of the poor girl. We came across the throwback back video, it is funny and it will make you laugh too. Take a look…