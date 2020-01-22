THROWBACK | Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor once dated ‘Pahariya’ brothers

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor with Pahariya brothers

The newbies of the Indian film industry – Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor – have been headlines since they entered Bollywood. Be it their films or romantic relationships, the star kids have been ruling the internet.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor started their careers almost at the same time. But apart from this, the beauties also have another thing in common. Both these actresses had once dated the Pahariya brothers.

If you are wondering who are these Pahariya brothers, let us tell you. Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya belong to a political business class family. While their father is a Mumbai based businessman, their maternal grandfather is Former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Sara Ali Khan, Veer PahariyaTwitter

Sara Ali Khan dated Veer Pahariya who is an aspiring singer while Janhvi Kapoor dated Shikhar Pahariya. The dating news of the two got confirmed when Sara had shared a photo with Veer on Instagram. Janhvi was spotted locking lips with Shikhar Pahariya at a party, the photo of which went viral on social media.

Both Janhvi and Sara broke up with the Pahariya brothers before entering the showbiz. Sara Ali Khan was recently rumoured to be dating her Love Aaj Kal 2020 co-star Kartik Aaryan and reports of Janhvi dating her ‘Dhadak’ co-star Ishaan Khattar were also doing the rounds.

Janhvi Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is all geared up for her upcoming ‘Love Aaj Kal’ opposite Kartik Aaryan while Janhvi Kapoor is prepping up for her first biopic film based on IAF pilot ‘Gunjan Saxena’.