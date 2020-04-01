THROWBACK: A muscular Sanjay Dutt poses with 'Miss World' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most prolific actors of all time. His loyal ardent-like fan following is massive and raving about every step of the actor. ‘Baba’ as he is fondly called by his fans is loved by all and despite all odds coming against him, he has never failed to impress his audience.

Sanjay will next be seen in KGF Chapter 2 alongside Yash and Raveena Tandon but today, we want to show you the ‘typical’ Sanjay Dutt swag with long hair and shirt buttons open in a throwback photo of his with none other than former ‘Miss World’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is also to be noted that Aishwarya and Sanjay have been very good friends as well since long back, Aishwarya was dating Salman Khan who is considered very close to ‘Baba’.

Check out this rare gem below –