thrilling-journeys-in-the-world’s-greatest-country-for-driving

Norway is a land of majestic fjords with a coastline that merges with the sea like an unfinished jigsaw. And perhaps the best way to see all of it is by car.

Renting four wheels and hitting the open road doesn’t just unlock a world of unpronounceable villages and empty regions. Norway is also the safest place in the world to drive, with only two road traffic deaths per 100,000 inhabitants reported in 2019.

Need more convincing? Here are some Norwegian road trips to make the mind boggle.

1. The Atlantic Ocean Road

Also known as Atlanterhavsvegen, the Atlantic Ocean Road was voted the Norwegian construction of the century in 2005. Fifteen years later, the charms of this incredible achievement remain unfaded. The five-mile road connects the island of Averøy with the mainland via a series of small islands, with a total of seven bridges that appear to hover above the waters of the Hustadvika coast. In summer, the green islands offer the promise of ilyllic picnics. In winter, stormy seas create drama.

Viewpoints are strategically placed throughout the route, but the best is Askevågen, with a 360-degree view across the ocean, and surrounded with glass walls for protection against the spray.