Three Years of Kartik-Naira Vivaah

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai television show has been successfully running for over a decade. The show had numerous twists and leaps but has managed to be one of the most-watched daily soaps. The best part of the show right now is the lead pair Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira. They had to face many hurdles to get married and its been three years this stunning lead pair tied the knot on the show. The wedding was a royal one just like an Indian big fat wedding. The depiction of the wedding was one of a kind.

The couple went through numerous ups and downs but has still stuck together in the show. The fans of this leading pair can’t get enough them whom they fondly call as Kaira. It’s been three years to the Vivaah of Kartik and Naira and this couple has been nothing short of couple goals to their fans. It feels refreshing to rewatch those moments and their blossoming romance then. At the same time, it feels like yesterday when this couple tied the knot. Time certainly does fly.

We wish to see more of Kaira in the upcoming years!