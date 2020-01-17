three-year-old-‘genius’-becomes-one-of-the-youngest-people-to-be-accepted-into-mensa

When little Haryz uttered his first words at just seven months old, his mum Nur, knew he was going to be special.

By two, the youngster – whose full name is Muhammad Haryz Nadzim – was reading himself bedtime stories.

Now, the little brainbox has become the youngest person to be accepted into Mensa, the global high IQ society.

Parents Nur and Mohd, from Durham, both have backgrounds in engineering – but never expected their son would show signs of such incredible intellect at such a young age.

‘We didn’t have much experience, so we just thought that’s how kids were,’ Nur tells Metro.co.uk. ‘It was only when he started going to nursery, we were told he is more advanced than other children, then we realised he was special.

‘By the time he was in nursery, he could read the whole of some of his favourite storybooks.’

Haryz has now been invited to join British Mensa after achieving an incredible IQ score of 142 on the Stanford Binet test – putting him in top 0.3% of the population.

He is now one of the youngest in the world to be accepted into the exclusive club. He was tested by Lyn Kendall, a psychologist who specialises in gifted children.

‘We just really wanted to clarify how we could help him,’ explains mum Nur. ‘We hope that we can help him to reach his full potential and support him with whatever he does.

‘We didn’t want him to feel under-stimulated, but at the same time we didn’t want him to feel he was being pushed. We want him to be a normal child who plays and does normal things that children do.’

After realising that Haryz could remember and recite entire stories at the age of two, his parents set up a YouTube channel called Little Haryz, so other children could watch and be encouraged.

‘He is very much a three-year-old in every other sense,’ Nur tells us. ‘He enjoys jumping in puddles, painting, singing, all the normal stuff for a child of that age.

‘His favourite television programmes are Story Bots and Numberblocks, but he often prefers having conversations with older peers and adults.

‘Haryz loves to ask questions and talks about space and numbers, and he loves reading books.’

What’s even more remarkable about Haryz intellect and love of reading, is that English isn’t even his first language.

‘We communicate with him in the Malay language at home,’ explains Nur. ‘Haryz has no idea how clever he is.’

The family are utterly delighted that Haryz has been accepted into Mensa, and they hope this is the first step in his journey towards achieving incredible things.

‘It’s exciting and we are sure this will help him in giving him a little bit of belief and confidence in himself so he can better benefit society in the future,’ says Nur.

‘We hope we can provide him with an environment that will motivate him to learn.

‘The most important thing is that he is happy with what he is doing, and we will be proud of him no matter what he achieves.’

Speaking to Mensa, they were able to confirm that Haryz will be the youngest current member of the society as soon as all of his membership paperwork is processed.

‘Mensa members are highly individual and come from vastly different backgrounds and careers, but there are several traits which keep recurring,’ explains a Mensa spokesperson.

‘Probably chief among those is curiosity – people with high IQ take little at face value and are continually asking “Why?” and “What if ?”’

