Three U.S. firefighters killed in Australia air crash were on a California-based tanker

Three U.S. crew members who died in an air tanker crash in Australia amid the country’s bush fires were flying a California-based aircraft, according to a statement from the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker, owned by a Oregon aviation company, crashed while battling blazes in the Snowy Monaro region of southern Australia’s New South Wales state, officials said.

There was no immediate identification of the firefighters who perished, but the U.S. Forest Service shared the news with its public information officers throughout Oregon and Washington at 11 a.m. Thursday via a terse emotional email.

“The wildland firefighting community is a family and when there is a loss it is felt throughout the entire organization,” it began. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the families of the fallen.”

“It was heartbreaking information,” said Susan Garner, a spokeswoman for the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, which straddles the border between California and Oregon. “Now, we’re all concerned because we’re a tight community and know each other pretty well.”

Newsom also issued a statement Thursday.

Referring to his wife, the governor said, “Jennifer and I are heartbroken to learn of the air tanker crash in Australia that claimed the lives of three heroic American firefighters. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the crew, their friends and loved ones, and our own CAL FIRE family who worked, fought fires, and trained with the crew of Tanker 134.”

Australia is facing its worst wildfire season ever, with tens of thousands of acres burned and at least 31 people killed, including the U.S. crew on Thursday. Scores of aircraft have been contracted to help fight the blazes.

Coulson Aviation of Oregon said in a statement that one of its C-130 Lockheed large air tankers was lost after it left Richmond in New South Wales with three aboard, carrying retardant for a firefighting mission. It said the accident was “extensive” but had few other details.

Coulson grounded other firefighting aircraft as a precaution pending investigation, reducing planes available to firefighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria state. The four-propeller Hercules drops more than 4,000 gallons of fire retardant in a single pass.

Spokeswoman Robyn Baldwin of Coulson, with headquarters in the Canadian province of British Columbia and extensive U.S. operations, declined to identify the crew members or say what U.S. states they were from.

“We ask for privacy at this time as we mourn the loss of our crew members,” Baldwin said.

On Friday morning in Australia, what was supposed to be a gracious farewell for some American and Canadian firefighting crews instead became a more somber occasion punctuated with a moment of silence for those killed.

In New South Wales, Australians, Canadians and Americans joined together in a one-minute moment of silence as a mark of respect for the three crew members.

New South Wales police said the Americans were 42, 43 and 45 years old, but did not name them. It will be up to the victims’ families to decide whether and when Australian officials may identify the crew members, police said.

The crew members were flying a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker over the Monaro region of the Snowy Mountains when authorities lost contact with the aircraft and crews on the ground reported a possible crash and fireball. It crashed in rugged terrain that was difficult to reach.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, the national air crash investigator, and state police will investigate the crash site, which firefighters described as an active fire site.

“There is no indication at this stage of what’s caused the accident,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there were more than 1,700 volunteers and personnel in the field, and five fires were being described at an “emergency warning” level — the most dangerous on a three-tier scale — across the state and on the fringes of the national capital, Canberra.

Also Thursday, Canberra Airport was temporarily closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of the city were told to seek shelter. The airport reopened after several hours, with Qantas operating limited services, but Virgin and Singapore Airlines canceled flights for the rest of the day.

The blaze started Wednesday, but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in Canberra to deteriorate. A second fire near the airport that started Thursday morning was at the “watch and act” level, officials said.

Residents in some Canberra suburbs were advised to seek shelter and others to leave immediately.

“The defense force is both assisting to a degree and looking to whether that needs to be reinforced,” Defense Minister Angus Campbell told reporters.

“I have people who are both involved as persons who need to be moved from areas and office buildings that are potentially in danger, and also those persons who are part of the [Operation] Bushfire Assist effort,” he said.

Serna reported from Latrobe Valley, Australia and Sahagun from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this report.