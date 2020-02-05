Three teenagers jailed for 'cowardly' killing of Uber Eats driver and father over his scooter

Three teenagers have been jailed over the “cowardly” killing of an Uber Eats delivery driver who was attacked as he tried to stop his scooter from being stolen.

Iderval Da Silva, 46, died after being punched and kicked by youths outside a cafe in Battersea, west London, in May last year.

He was left unconscious on the floor after the group had tried to steal his moped and died three days later from a bleed on the brain.

Jadan Richards, 19, was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 12 years for murder at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Tay Clovey, 16, was also ordered to be detained for 11 and a half years for murder.

Scooter belonging to Iderval Da Silva (PA)

The judge lifted a reporting restriction on naming Clovey after the sentencing.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons and was found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder, was jailed for four years.

The victim’s son Caique Keven Silva told the court of his anguish following his father’s death.

He said in a statement: “I find it very difficult to explain how not having my dad here is affecting me.

“Part of me still thinks that this hasn’t really happened, that it is only a nightmare from which I will wake up at any time.

Scores of moped delivery drivers rode through London in protest after the murder of their colleague (NIGEL HOWARD ©)

“The news left me shocked to my core and I immediately made arrangements to fly to London.”

He added that he was “crushed” after seeing his father “lifeless and in the state he was in”.

“He was not responding to me when I spoke to him, when I hugged him or when I held his hand.”

His father will be “sorely missed” by his family in Brazil, he said, as well as by his friends in England.

“My dad was there for people, never thinking of himself,” he said.

“No one deserves to lose their father in the way I lost mine.”

While passing sentence, judge Mark Dennis QC said: “There is no reason to think that any of you were immature for your age at that time, nor that you would not have known that such an unnecessary and cowardly assault was both wrong and wholly unjustified.”

Following the trial Jasire Frazer, 18, from Wandsworth, and a 17-year-old were cleared of murder and the alternative charge of manslaughter.

Another 17-year-old boy was cleared on the judge’s direction midway through the trial.