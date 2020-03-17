three-seashells-in-demolition-man-are-trending-amid-toilet-paper-panic

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has caused all kinds of disruption throughout several industries across the globe, as well as impacting on the everyday lives of the public. It is also having several unforeseen results, as people prepare as best they can for social distancing and self-isolation. This has caused people to buy lots and lots of toilet paper in bulk, and, as people so often do at times like this, fans of the movie Demolition Man have decided to find the humor, with many taking to social media to suggest another method that does not involve toilet paper: the three seashells.

“Everyone busy getting TP, when you really needed seashells #DemolitionMan.”

The three seashells were a mysterious way of taking care of business in Demolition Man, with fans of the movie speculating for years on how exactly they were supposed to be used. Thankfully, it sounds like this has now been figured out and people are preparing to put this knowledge to good use.

“Toilet paper crisis? I’m prepared. #DemolitionMan #Corona.”

Of course, there are still those who perhaps have not yet figured it all out, but are more than ready to take on the task amid the ongoing coronavirus situation. After all, not only could the three seashells come in handy during self-isolation, but they are surely better for the environment anyway, so, two birds with three seashells.

“Stores are out of toilet paper. It’s about time we learn how to use the 3 shells. #DemolitionMan.”

Some have even speculated that the movie could be somewhat prophetic in its depiction of the future, with the three seashells all set to become common practice.

“#DemolitionMan took place in 2032. Was the #ToiletPaperPanic of 2020 the reason for the Three Seashells model?”

Though Demolition Man never reveals what the three seashells really do, but star Sandra Bullock has provided some insight in the past as to how exactly one makes use of them.

“Well, think of a bidet, right? There’s several processes. You have number one, you have number two, and then the cleanup. You can use them as little maracas as well. See, it’s a musical instrument, and it’s a hygiene element!”

Well, she certainly sounds like she knows how to use them, even managing to use them as maracas as well. Though that could end up making a bit of a mess, so is probably best avoided. According to Bullock the application of the three seashells should not be as ambiguous as the movie makes it seem.

“It was obvious. It was obvious to me when I read it.”

But, Demoliton Man isn’t only trending because of the three seashells, or even just because it’s a brilliant movie. The whole fictional future’s approach to hygiene is particularly topical at the moment, with the society in the movie adverse to any kind of physical interaction, which makes things like high fives particularly hilarious.

“The CDC recommends Demolition Man as an example of positive social interaction. #cdcgov #DemolitionMan.”

So, we could be heading towards a world where Arnold Schwarzenegger has been president, and Taco Bell is the only remaining restaurant. Could be worse, right? This comes to us from Twitter.

Topics: Demolition Man