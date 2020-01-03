three-quarters-of-sex-offenders-removed-from-register-just-by-asking-the-police

Most sex offenders who ask police to be taken off the register have their request approved, figures show.

Nearly three quarters of appeals from sex offenders in England and Wales are being permitted.

One UK police force allowed almost 100 per cent of applications, according to the Daily Mail.

Another – Merseyside Police – rejected just one of 39 similar bids in the year 2018/19.

In response to the newspaper, the force said applications were most likely to come from those who had been fully compliant with their registration requirements.

Figures obtained from 36 of 43 police forces under the Freedom of Information Act reveal that only 363 of 1,288 submissions had been turned down in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

But Chief Constable Michelle Skeer, of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said the data represents a fraction of the total number of registered sex offenders managed in the community.

The former head of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, Jim Gamble, said victims would feel ‘deeply aggrieved’.

Sally Marston, 42, was abused by her great-uncle George St Angeli, who successfully applied to have his name wiped despite being forced to sign the register indefinitely after he was jailed for five years in 1993.

She said: ‘It’s the offenders who have the human rights under this law. We, the victims, are not being thought of.’

A person is added to the sex offenders’ register after being convicted or cautioned for a sexual offence.

They are required to notify police of their name, date of birth and home address, as well as any intended travel and must also attend a police station at least once a year to confirm their details are correct.

When considering an application for removal from the list, officers look at a number of factors, including the seriousness of the offence, how long ago it was committed, the difference in age between the perpetrator and victim and any subsequent convictions.

According to the Home Office, in 2018/19 there were 330 successful applications to be removed from the sex offenders’ register.

Ms Skeer, lead for the management of sexual offenders and violent offenders, said: ‘Managing the potential risk posed by registered sexual offenders within the community is a complex area of work for police.

‘As of March 2019 there were 60,294 registered sexual offenders managed in the community.

‘The numbers obtained through the Freedom of Information request represent less than two per cent of that total being removed from their notification requirements.

‘Applications for registered sexual offenders to be removed from their notification requirements are the subject of careful scrutiny by police.

‘Each application is thoroughly assessed and decided upon by a senior officer of Detective Superintendent rank working to the Home Office’s legislative framework and guidance.

‘UK policing has some of the most advanced and stringent tools in the world to manage registered sex offenders and I am confident that forces across the country are, each day, effectively managing risk posed to the public by such individuals.’

A Home Office spokeswoman said: ‘The UK has some of the toughest powers in the world to deal with sex offenders and the Government is committed to keeping the public safe.

‘The Government is committed to making sure violent and sexual offenders spend longer behind bars, which is why it is recruiting 20,000 more police offices and creating extra prison places.

‘The Home Office has provided guidance to police forces to bolster the expertise of senior police officers, who decide whether someone is suitable to be removed from the sex offenders’ register.’