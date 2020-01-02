three-people-seriously-injured-in-head-on-crash-in-co-down







The scene of the crash on the Tandragee Road. Credit: Alan Lewis

Three people have been hospitalised with serious injuries following a head-on crash on New Year’s Day.

The crash happened at around 6.40pm on the Tandragee Road two miles outside Newry.

Two woman in their 20s and a man in his 50s were taken to hospital.

The two woman were the passenger and driver of a white Renault Clio, while the man was the driver of a blue BMW.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Tandragee Road at around 6.40pm or anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Please call 101, quoting reference 1946 01/01/20.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital