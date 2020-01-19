three-people-hospitalised-following-belfast-city-centre-stabbings







Two of the injured men were found on Great Victoria Street. Credit: Google

Three men have been hospitalised after being stabbed in Belfast city centre.

Police were alerted to the incidents at 7.15pm on Saturday.

Two of those injured were found in the Great Victoria Street area, while another was located on the Dublin Road.

PSNI Inspector Kerr Eastwood said: “All three were treated by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, before being taken to hospital.

“And while those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, the consequences could have been all too different.

Inspector Kerr said that enquiries are at an early stage, however the three stabbings may be linked.

“I am appealing for anyone with information, who noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch. Contact us on 101 quoting reference 1566 of 18/01/20,” he added.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Belfast Telegraph Digital