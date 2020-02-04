three-more-arrests-after-drill-rapper-bis-stabbed-to-death-in-deptford

Police investigating the murder of a drill rapper known a Bis in south-west London have arrested three men.

Crosslom Davis, 20, was found with knife wounds and pronounced dead at the scene in Bronze Street, Deptford in December last year.

At around 3am on Sunday, three men were arrested after a car was stopped at Dover Docks by officers from Kent Police.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken into custody at a south London police station where he remains.

Locals lay flowers next to a crime scene on December 7, 2019 in Deptford (Getty Images)

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old male were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They were taken into custody in Kent and later charged with perverting the course of justice.

Elijah Morgan, 19, of no fixed abode was previously charged on January 5 with the murder of Crosslom Davis and possession of an offensive weapon.

A magistrates’ court appearance has yet to be scheduled.