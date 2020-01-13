three-limbed-turtle-given-prosthetic-flipper-to-help-her-swim

A female turtle that lost a limb after getting tangled in a fishing net can swim again after receiving Thailand’s first prosthetic flipper last week.

Endangered olive ridley sea turtle ‘Goody’ was left immobile and became stressed living in captivity. Now she can swim with ease following the procedure in Phuket.

Nantarika Chansue, a veterinarian who took part in the development of Goody’s prosthetic flipper, said: ‘She’s swimming much better and she’s learning to use the two flippers to turn.

‘You can see the difference.’

Over the past year, Thai environmental authorities and researchers at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok developed the false flipper for injured sea turtles, following similar projects in Japan and the United States.

Sea turtles are often injured or killed by human activity, most commonly by ingesting plastic or getting caught in fishing nets.

Before getting her new flipper Goody could only swim with great difficulty using her one right limb, which restricted her to living with other injured turtles. Another 10 animals have similar injuries and are soon expected to benefit from the project.

While the prostheses won’t help injured turtles return to the sea, they are aimed at improving their quality of life in captivity, Nantarika said.

Adding: ‘We are trying to develop some of the best ones ever created in the world.’