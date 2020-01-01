three-killed-in-new-year’s-eve-lorry-crash-were-off-duty-british-airways-cabin-crew

Three people who died in a lorry crash on New Year’s Eve have were off-duty British Airways cabin crew, the airline has confirmed.

Police said the men aged 25 and 23, and a woman aged 20, died at the scene when the Toyota Yaris collided with a Mercedes HGV in Stanwell, Surrey.

Another woman, 25, is in hospital in a serious condition, after the incident which occurred near Heathrow Airport, at the junction of Bedfont Road and Long Lane at 11.39pm.

British Airways confirmed on Wednesday evening that the three victims were members of the airline’s cabin crew.

Although two of them had been working earlier in the day none of them were travelling to or from work at the time of the crash.

The head of BA crew has sent an email to all staff offering support and counselling.

British Airways said in a statement: ‘We’re deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleagues involved in a road traffic collision last night.

‘Our thoughts are with their family and friends, who we are supporting at this distressing time.’

It was with such force that the lorry left the road and ended up in Longford River, which runs next to the road.

No arrests have been made and the road remains closed while recovery of the HGV takes place this morning.

A witness told the Daily Mail the scene was like a ‘war zone’, adding: ‘They had no chance, the car was doing at least 80 miles an hour as it pulled out of the junction into the path of the lorry.’

Sergeant Chris Schultze from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this collision at what is an extremely difficult time.

‘We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to what happened and would urge anyone who may have any video footage, CCTV or dashcam or any other kind, to get in touch with us.’