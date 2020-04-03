🔥Three jailed for 'horrific' rape of schoolgirl after one robbed her with machete and held her captive🔥

Three north London men have been jailed for raping a 16-year-old school girl, after one threatened her with a machete, robbed her and held her captive.

Roberto French, 22, Abdisalam Mohamad, 21, and Hilal Mohamed, 22, face a combined prison term of 45 years over the horrific incident which took place in August 2016.

During the trial, which ended on February 6, 2020, jurors heard how the victim had travelled to London from Bristol when French held a machete against her throat while robbing her in front of the other two men.

The 22-year-old then falsely imprisoned her in a residential block in Enfield, where she was forced by the defendants to perform oral sex on each of them.

Once the ordeal was over, French followed the victim as she attempted to make her escape.

Abdisalam Mohamad and Hilal Mohamed were both sentenced to 14 years each for rape at Wood Green Count Court on Friday.

French was sentenced to 17 years for rape, five years for robbery and 10 for false imprisonment, to run concurrently, at the same court.

Passing the sentence, judge HHJ Perrins said the victim “deserves significant credit for persevering with this case as the years went by, even when it seemed nothing was happening. She has shown real inner strength and resolve in seeing this matter through.”

Met police Detective Sergeant Charlotte Carter said: “These sentences reflect the severity of the offences committed and the victim and her family have shown tremendous strength, patience and resilience in supporting a prosecution and I would like to personally thank them for their courage.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to DC Black, DC Cron and DI Windsor for their tenacity and dedication to bring this case to a successful conclusion.

“It is because of the victim’s strength and the commitment of the prosecution team that three dangerous sexual offenders have been jailed for a significant period of time. I hope these sentences serve as a deterrent to those who commit serious sexual offences.”