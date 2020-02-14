Three Great Bets For The 2020 Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Festival is the leading National Hunt meeting in the world and preparations are well underway for the 2020 renewal.

There will be 28 races across four days for racing fans and sport bettors to enjoy as the leading horses from each division meet to determine who is the respective champion.

Here is a look at three great bets for the meeting this year.

Honeysuckle to win the Mares’ Hurdle (11/5)

Honeysuckle has established herself as the new superstar mare in National Hunt racing this year. She recently won the Irish Champion Hurdle, justifying going off as the -137.50 favorite in the betting in the Grade One contest at Leopardstown.

The temptation to have a shot at the Champion Hurdle must have been there for connections of the horse; however, they have revealed they are leaning towards the Mares’ Hurdle instead.

Given what she has achieved this season, Honeysuckle is going to take all the beating against her own sex. We could see a brilliant clash between the 2018 winner of this race Benie Des Dieux and Honeysuckle. Preference must given to the younger horse though, who has Cheltenham Festival odds of 11/5 in the Mares’ Hurdle ante-post market.

Tiger Roll to win the Cross Country Chase (9/4)

Dual-Grand National winner Tiger Roll heads into the Cross Country Chase looking to win the race for the third straight year, and he looks a great bet to do so at 9/4.

Gordon Elliott’s runner has yet to appear this season but that should not put you off backing the 10-year-old to finish his campaign strongly. He didn’t run until February last year before prevailing at Cheltenham and at Aintree.

A third Grand National is the main target this season for the chaser. However, the immediate focus will be the Cross Country where he is likely to be a class above his rivals once again in the most entertaining race at the Festival.

Al Boum Photo to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup (7/2)

The Cheltenham Gold is the Blue Riband event in National Hunt racing and it was Al Boum Photo who came out on top in the race in 2019. Willie Mullins’ chaser can become the first horse to defend its crown in the contest since Best Mate in 2004.

Last year’s winner is the 7/2 favourite, a position he has held at the top of the market since his victory at Tramore last time out in a Grade Three contest. That performance prompted many pundits to make the Irish horse one of their leading Cheltenham bets tips for the meeting this year.

Lots of horses struggle in the Gold Cup to get up the hill at Cheltenham in the closing stages of the marathon 3m2f contest. The way Al Boum Photo finished his race in 2019 though, suggests he thrives under the stamina testing conditions, so he is a good bet to follow up.

This year’s Cheltenham Festival begins on March 10 and runs through to March 13, with the Gold Cup taking centre stage on the final day of the meeting.