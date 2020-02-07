Three found guilty of 'horrific' rape of schoolgirl after one robbed her with machete and held her captive

Three north London men have been convicted for raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl, after one threatened her with a machete, robbed her and held her captive.

The three defendants, in their early 20s, were all found guilty of rape at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday morning, with one further convicted of robbery and false imprisonment against the same victim.

They will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, March 19, and have been named as Roberto French, 22; Abdisalam Mohamad, 21, and Hilal Mohamed, 22.

Jurors heard how the victim had travelled to London from Bristol on August 13, 2016, when French held a machete against her throat while he robbed her in front of the other defendants.

The 22-year-old then falsely imprisoned her in a residential block in Enfield, where she was forced by the defendants to perform oral sex on each of them.

Once the ordeal was over, French followed the victim as she attempted to make her escape.

He was arrested on 15 August 2016.

Mohamad was arrested on 26 May 2017 and Mohamed on 12 February 2018. All were subsequently charged.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Carter, of the North Area Safeguarding Team, said: “Roberto French, Abdisalam Mohamad and Hilal Mohamed put this young schoolgirl through a horrific ordeal. She was threatened with a machete, held against her will and raped multiple times.

“The victim and her family have shown tremendous strength and patience in supporting a prosecution, I would like to commend their courage, particularly in facing the defendants in court. It is due to their strength that three dangerous individuals have been convicted.

“I am hopeful that sentencing will reflect the severity of these offences and the trauma suffered by the victim.”