three-fans-arrested-over-abusive-behaviour-at-brighton-chelsea-match

Three fans were ejected from the Amex Stadium for “unacceptable abuse” during Brighton’s home draw against Chelsea on New Year’s Day, the south-coast club have announced.

Brighton have confirmed two home fans and a Chelsea supporter were removed from the stadium and later arrested following three unrelated incidents.

“Two home supporters and one visiting supporter were ejected from the Amex and subsequently arrested, for three separate incidents of unacceptable abuse during yesterday’s match against Chelsea,” Brighton said in a statement.

“Yet again it is with regret that we report the ejection of two home supporters – one for racist abuse of Chelsea players and one for homophobic abuse aimed at Chelsea supporters.”

Brighton said one Chelsea fan was also removed by stewards for homophobic abuse aimed at home supporters.

“All three were arrested by Sussex Police outside the stadium and now face prosecution,” Brighton said.

On the same day, Huddersfield’s home Sky Bet Championship defeat to Stoke was interrupted by a tannoy announcement after visiting midfielder James McClean had allegedly been targeted by sectarian abuse.