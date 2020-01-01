three-dead-in-new-year’s-eve-lorry-crash-were-off-duty-british-airways-cabin-crew

Three people who died in a lorry crash on New Year’s Eve have were off-duty British Airways cabin crew, the airline has confirmed.

Police said the men aged 25 and 23, and a woman aged 20, died at the scene when the Yaris hit a Mercedes HGV in Stanwell, Surrey.

Another woman, 25, is in hospital in a serious condition.

Their next of kin have been informed.

The crash happened at the junction of Bedfont Road and Long Lane at 11.39pm.

It was with such force that the lorry left the road and ended up in Longford River, which runs next to the road.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…