three-children-found-dead-in-dublin-house

Irish police are investigating after the bodies of three children were found in a house in Co Dublin.

The two boys and a girl were found in a home in Newcastle in west Dublin.

The woman in her 40s has also been taken to hospital.

Irish police have described the deaths as ‘unexplained’.

In a statement Gardai said: ‘Gardai are currently attending the scene of an incident at a domestic house in Newcastle, Co. Dublin.

‘The bodies of three children, two boys and a girl, have been discovered.

‘Gardai are currently investigating the circumstances of their unexplained deaths.

‘A female in her 40s has been taken to Tallaght Hospital.’

This is a breaking news story – more to follow.