three-children-found-dead-at-house-in-dublin

Three children have been found dead in a house in Co Dublin.

A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital following the discovery of the two boys and a girl in the village of Newcastle, which is south west of Dublin city.

It is understood the three children are all aged under ten, and the woman who has been taken to hospital is their mother.

Irish police have described the deaths as “unexplained”. It is understood gardai are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The children were found in a house in Parson’s Court – a small housing development in the village.

Garda forensic officers were continuing to conduct examinations inside the semi-detached house late on Friday night.

Councillor for the area Emer Higgins described the events as an “unimaginable tragedy”.

“My thoughts are with everybody impacted,” said the Fine Gael representative.

“This is a really tight-knit community, it’s a small area, it’s a quiet area, and it’s just unthinkable that something like this could be happening on our doorstep.

“It’s so tragic. It’s unbelievable that three young people’s lives could be cut short like that, in what seems to be a particularly tragic case.”