Three charged in connection to Cahokia shooting death of teenager

Three suspects have been charged in connection to the shooting death of Dexter Byrd in Cahokia on Jan. 28, 2020. From left, Jamya A. Moore, 19, was charged with destroying evidence, and Jaren J. Harvey and Julian L. Alexander, both 18, were charged with murder. Photos courtesy of Cahokia police.

CAHOKIA — Two men have been charged with murder and a woman was charged with obstruction of justice in the death last week of a 19-year-old man, investigators said Monday.Dexter Byrd was fatally shot in the abdomen last Tuesday night while standing in the front yard of a home in the 300 block of Range Lane in Cahokia. Several other people were standing nearby when the shooting took place, police said, and video surveillance captured the moment.Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, were charged with murder in St. Clair County Circuit Court. They are each being held on $1 million bond. Jamya A. Moore, 19, was charged with obstructing justice and destroying evidence. She is being held on $25,000 bond.Cahokia police Capt. Dennis Pluth said investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation for a drive-by shooting in February 2019 in which two people suffered injuries in Cahokia Park.Investigators believe that Harvey and Alexander were in the vehicle that drove by when shots were fired at Byrd. Police would not elaborate as to how Moore attempted to destroy evidence.All of the suspects knew Byrd, police said.

Sierra Coleman had been charged with assault and theft (of a frying pan) in the 2016 incident but the case was dismissed Friday.

Julie Hayes was charged Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and harassment.

A federal lawsuit says that an 80-acre mobile home park in Byrnes Mill is discharging excess pollution into the Big River.

Jurors returned not guilty verdicts for Terrance D. Williams in the death of Gentrail Wafford, who was found with fatal wounds June 8, 2017, in the 1400 block of De Soto Avenue.

Sex with a mother and her 14-year-old daughter was on Wisconsin man’s “bucket list,” court documents say.

Tyrone Butler Jr. stood trial on charges of kidnapping, assault, sodomy and armed criminal action.

Troy C. Kennedy, 28, of Steelville, Missouri was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash about 6:51 p.m. on eastbound I-44 just west of Route 141, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Timothy Blassingame, 19, was sentenced Wednesday for two carjackings in St. Louis, two armed robberies and one attempted robbery, officials said.

Anthony Conner, 17, was jailed on robbery charges for the Jan. 10 crime.

James Kempf killed himself when police tried to take him into custody in Arkansas.

Three suspects have been charged in connection to the shooting death of Dexter Byrd in Cahokia on Jan. 28, 2020. From left, Jamya A. Moore, 19, was charged with destroying evidence, and Jaren J. Harvey and Julian L. Alexander, both 18, were charged with murder. Photos courtesy of Cahokia police.