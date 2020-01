Three British citizens are believed to be among 176 people killed in a plane crash in Tehran, Iran.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight had taken off from Imam Khomeini Airport early this morning, before crashing around two minutes after.

Local media reports that there were also 73 Canadian citizens, 71 Iranians, six Afghans, eight Swedes, and four Germans on-board the plane.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow soon…