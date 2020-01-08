three-britons-killed-in-tehran-plane-crash-named

The three Britons killed in a plane crash in Tehran have been unofficially identified as Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda Zadeh, 40, Saeed Tahmasebi Khademsadi, 35, and Sam Zokaei, also 35.
All 176 passengers aboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight were killed after it crashed into a field outside Tehran. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital.
The names of the passengers appeared on an unofficial passenger list posted on Facebook by a Ukrainian blogger. They included three people travelling on British passports. The Telegraph has confirmed the identities with neighbours, friends and relatives of the three people thought to have died.
It is not clear whether the incident is related to Iran’s missile attacks on US bases in Iraq on Wednesday morning.
A source at BP said the company believed Mr Zokaei was on the flight. He was a senior engineer working for BP Exploration Operating Company. Mr Zokaei, who lived in south west London, had worked for the oil and gas company for 14 years. He was currently based in London, according to his LinkedIn networking page, but had worked in Angola, Egypt and Azerbaijan among others.
Mr Zokaei lived in a rented, well maintained four bedroom terrace house a short walk from Richmond town centre, with easy access to Heathrow Airport. Outside the property stood brightly coloured plant pots and recycling bins awaiting collection after the Christmas and New Year break.
Mr Zokaei graduated from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh with a masters in petroleum engineering in 2004. On his LinkedIn page he described himself as “a senior reservoir engineer with extensive technical and leadership experiences in reservoir performance, reservoir management and reservoir simulation”.
It is understood that Mr Zokaei was on holiday when the plane went down and was thought to be visiting relatives in the region.
Friends and colleagues at BP described his death as “tragic” and “deeply upsetting”.
A neighbour of Mr Zokaei’s in North Sheen, near Richmond, said: “This is such awful news. He was a very nice man, always very friendly and polite.
“He often worked away from home for several weeks on end, but whenever I saw him he would wave and say hello.”
Mohammed Reza Kadkhoda-Zadeh, 40, is understood to have travelled to Iran to see family over the Christmas period and was returning to the UK via Ukraine.
The father-of-one, who lived a three-bedroom terraced house in Brighton, East Sussex ran a dry cleaning business, Smarty’s, in nearby Hassocks.
Today friends and neighbours described paid tribute to the “quiet, polite and lovely” businessman after hearing of the tragedy.
A student who rented a room in his house said: “He’s very lovely man. He is friendly and polite and we get on very well indeed. I am renting a room here and studying in Brighton to improve my English and we got along very well right from the start.
“He had gone to Iran to see friends and I think some family over Christmas and was due back today.”
Mohammed, who was known to friends as ‘Reza’, was a divorced and father to a nine-year-old girl.
Stephen Edgington, who runs Hassocks Pet Centre next to Mr Smarty’s dry cleaner, said: “It is so shocking and it is very upsetting for everyone who knew him. He was a lovely man, very quiet and polite but a really nice guy – we got on very well indeed and it is a tragedy.”
Mr Kadkhoda-Zadeh’s daughter would often sit in the pet centre so she could stroke the cats there.
“She is a lovely girl and both his ex-wife and him were very nice people. You couldn’t fault him. It is such a shock.”
Friends of Saeed Tahmabessi described him as a “very bright, very clever and smart” man who had a promising future as a structural engineer.
The trio, who did not want to be named, had last month attended Mr Tahmabessi’s wedding in St John’s Wood.
The PHD student, understood to have been studying at Imperial College, had travelled to his native Iran in early December to continue the wedding celebrations with his wife and her family.
They said he and his wife were returning to Britain from Tehran this morning. He was believed to have been living in the UK for 15 years.