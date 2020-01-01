three-british-airways-cabin-crew-die-in-new-year’s-eve-car-crash

Three British Airways cabin crew have been killed and another seriously injured when the car they were travelling in smashed into a lorry close to Heathrow Airport shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Those who died had been travelling in a white Toyota Yaris which collided with a heavy goods vehicle in Stanwell, Surrey, at 11.39pm.

Two men, aged 25 and 23, and a 20-year-old woman died at the scene, while a 25-year-old was rushed to hospital where she was described as being in a serious condition.

Following the impact the lorry left the road, careered through a fence and ended up in a river that runs along the perimeter of Heathrow.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not thought to be seriously injured.

Those travelling in the Toyota were members of British Airways cabin crew who were based out of Heathrow.

Two of those involved had flown into London earlier on New Year’s Eve, but had finished work by 6pm and were not leaving work at the time of the accident, according to one source.